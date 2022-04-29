Watch
Ravens select safety Kyle Hamilton in first round of NFL Draft

Associated Press
Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens added defense to their roster.

The Ravens selected Kyle Hamilton, a safety from Notre Dame, with the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hamilton is 6-foot-4 inches, 220 pounds.

Last season at Notre Dame, Hamilton had 34 tackles and three interceptions. In 2020, he had 63 tackles.

At the NFL combine, Hamilton ran a 4.59 40-yard-dash.

This was the Ravens’ highest selection since they took tackle Ronnie Stanley at No. 6 in 2016.

It was only the fifth time in the past 22 years that Baltimore picked in the top 16.

The Ravens went with a defensive back in the latest attempt this offseason to shore up their secondary.

Baltimore also added safety Marcus Williams via free agency after its defense finished last in the NFL against the pass.

The Ravens finished last season with a 8-9 record.

