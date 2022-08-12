Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ravens beat Titans, 23-10, to extend preseason streak to 21-straight since 2015

huntley.jpg
Associated Press
huntley.jpg
Posted at 10:43 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 22:44:54-04

BALTIMORE — The greatest preseason football team in NFL history kept its historic winning streak alive.

The Baltimore Ravens (1-0) defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-10, Thursday night in their preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The Ravens have now won 21-straight preseason games dating back to Sept. 3, 2015.

MORE: 'It's amazing': Father brings daughter, named after Ravens, from Iowa to preseason game

Ravens fans filling up M&T Bank

During that span, 15 different quarterbacks have thrown a pass — including Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley on Thursday night.

RELATED: Ravens open preseason play at M&T Bank Stadium against Tennessee Titans

Huntley completed 16-of-18 passes for 109 yards with a TD pass to Shemar Bridges. Anthony Brown passed for 117 yards.

Running back Mike Davis added a rushing touchdown.

Kicker Justin Tucker made three field goals, including two 47 yarders.

The Ravens defense snagged two interceptions.

The Ravens play at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, August 21 in their second preseason game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019