Ravens kickoff first Pre-Season game tonight at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE, Md — The build up for football season comes to a head tonight with the start of preseason games.

Thursday at 7:30pm, the Ravens kick off their three-game preseason at home against the Tennessee Titans.

The last time the two faced off was in a 2021 wild card game, with the Ravens winning 20-13.

Fans on social media have been tweeting their excitement all morning.

Fans in attendance will receive a free poster when leaving the stadium tonight.

The poster features a purple raven with a red eye that reads “JOIN THE RAVENS FLOCK! HELP DEFEND THE NORTH.”

Tickets for the game are still available.

The next preseason game is August 21st against the Cardinals at 8pm, followed by an August 27th contest against the Commanders at 7pm.

