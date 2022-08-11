'It's amazing': Father brings daughter from Iowa named after Ravens to preseason game in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Raven Knoche made her first visit to Baltimore this week.

She is a life-long Baltimore Ravens fan – from Iowa.

Knoche – a senior in high school – was named after the Ravens football team, in particularly Ray Lewis.

“When she was born, I knew she would be a great football fan and I knew she would love black and purple,” her father Delario Skipper said. “That’s my favorite colors and her favorite colors.”

So, it was a dream come true when Knoche made a trip with her father to Charm City to attend Thursday’s Ravens preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

“It’s amazing. It’s a lot different scenery than I am used to,” Knoche said.

Knoche got her picture taken next to the Ray Lewis statue outside of the stadium.

“We are ready for the game,” Skipper said. “I named her after the Baltimore Ravens. I’m so excited to be here. I’m pumped up for the game.”

Like all of #RavensFlock, Knoche is excited about this upcoming season.

“I’m just looking forward to the atmosphere and for them to do better than they did last year,” Knoche said.

Fans filled the parking lots hours before gametime Thursday afternoon.

The stadium was expected to be packed.

Fans are just enthusiastic that this is the year the Ravens return to the Super Bowl, for the first time since the 2012 season.

“I love the Ravens, born and raised here, favorite football team. I can’t wait to see them get to the Super Bowl,” Baltimore fan Lamar Watkins said. “There ain’t nothing like Baltimore.”

The Ravens finished with an 8-9 record, finishing last in the AFC North last season, but had more than 20 players injured at some point.

Fans expect a bounce back this year.

“I am looking for a Super Bowl this season,” said Baltimore fan Shanea Hill, who attended the game with her son Tristan Boyd. “We have been waiting a long time. It is well deserved. We are going to bring it home this year.”

