Ramsey, Terps honored at Orioles game

BALTIMORE — The 2022 University of Maryland Terrapins baseball team calls itself the "Dirty Terps."

Ryan Ramsey just posted the cleanest scoresheet you can have.

“It was awesome, awesome to get a win, but it was a special moment,” said the Terps lefty.

Ramsey tossed a perfect game on Friday.

He and his teammates were honored during Monday’s Orioles game. They also took in batting practice and chatted with O’s manager Brandon Hyde.

In the 13-0 win over Northwestern, the junior retired all 27 batters he faced. He struck out 10 on 118 pitches.

He had never felt that good.

“[I was] super focused, to be honest, being able to control the zone, commanding with all pitches,” Ramsey said.

“Ryan, he is a worker. He works his tail off,” added Terps head coach Rob Vaughn. “We knew he was going to be good, but shoot, even the really good ones don’t get nights like Friday night very often.”

It was the second perfect game in Terps program history and only the 20th nine-inning perfect game in college baseball history.

“I’m still in disbelief about it,” said Ramsey. “It’s still hard to think about it. It’s a rare occurrence. It doesn’t happen that often. But still it’s like, ‘How?’.”

Ramsey’s perfecto is just the latest milestone moment in a season full of them for the Terps.

Maryland is off to its best start in program history. They are 35-9.

Their next victory will tie the school record for wins in a season.

They host Georgetown on Tuesday.

Ramsey next pitches Friday at Rutgers.

