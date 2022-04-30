Watch
Maryland Terps' pitcher throws perfect game, second in Maryland baseball history

Posted at 10:03 PM, Apr 29, 2022
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland shutout Northwestern and they made history doing it.

Pitcher Ryan Ramsey's perfect game is only the 34th in NCAA history.

He struck out 10 Northwestern hitters to get his name etched into the history books.

Ramsey becomes the first Maryland pitcher to toss a perfect game since Dick Reitz on April 10, 1959, against Johns Hopkins.

This was also the Terps first no-hitter since March 1, 2014.

Maryland will look to keep their momentum going when they face Northwestern again on Saturday at 2 p.m.

