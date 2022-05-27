President Biden delivers address as Midshipmen graduate Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS — One mission accomplished.

The 2022 graduation class of the Naval Academy are now on to the next stage.

President Joe Biden was the keynote speaker Friday in Annapolis as more than 1,100 men and women graduated from the Naval Academy.

WMAR Staff

Among those 1,100 graduates, there were 12 from other countries, including Egypt, South Korea and Thailand.

Graduates receive commissions as ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps.

President Biden addresses Naval Academy graduates

They will serve at least five years as officers.

"Well, Midshipmen, you made it," Biden exclaimed. "I bet there were times you ever thought it you would ever make this day. This education has pushed, at the edge, of what you thought would be possible in order to develop you morally, mentally and physically. It was worth it because today you are ready to assume the title you've been working toward for so long. You have earned it. Congratulations."

President Biden speaks at Navy commencement ceremony

Navy Academy processional

Naval Academy graduation