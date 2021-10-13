Watch
Police: Targeted double shooting in Salisbury leaves man dead, woman injured

Posted at 9:26 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 09:28:58-04

SALISBURY, Md. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Salisbury that left a 42-year-old man dead and a woman injured.

On Tuesday afternoon, Emanual Jones and 50-year-old Patrice Trader were discovered shot inside a home in the 300 block of Martin Street.

Jones later died at an area hospital.

After combing the scene for evidence, detectives believe the two were targeted but didn't say why or by who.

Anyone with information should call the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.

