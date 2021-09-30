Police: Suspect at-large in Ellicott City double homicide

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a double homicide in Ellicott City on Wednesday night.

Police say 46-year-old Jeffrey Allen Burnham is wanted in the shooting death of two people believed to be family members in the 5300 block of Kerger Road.

They say the suspect drove to the area after committing an unrelated homicide in Allegany County on Wednesday night and stealing the victim’s car. Police believe that all three people were targeted and known to Burnham.

Police found the vehicle near Kerger Road and determined that Burnham’s family members lived in the area. After making entry into their home, officials found the two victims.

The stolen vehicle remains at the scene, but police believe Burnham may be driving a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette with a black top and tags MD/8BX5121.

Detectives have not determined when the victims were killed.

Burnham is described as a white male, 5-foot-3, 170 pounds with brown hair. Anyone who sees this suspect or vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

Burnham is considered to be armed and dangerous.