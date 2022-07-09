BALTIMORE — Police Sgt. Kenny Ramberg has been released from The University of Maryland Medical Center Saturday following injuries he sustained when attempting a traffic stop.

Back in June, Ramberg pulled over a Mercedes sedan in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue. The driver, Joseph Daniel Black, initially stopped and gave his license but refused to get out of the car when ordered to do so.

At the time, police said Black had a gun inside the car. In Black's attempt to escape, the sergeant was dragged two blocks, still hanging onto the car door.

The sergeant was saluted by fellow officers as he was wheeled out of the hospital into an awaiting ambulance.

In a statement, BPD said, “We continue to keep him and his family lifted in prayer during his long road to recovery.”

BPD Commanders and Officers joined together to salute Sgt. Kenny Ramberg as he was released from @UMMC @shocktrauma. We continue to keep him and his family lifted in prayer during his long road to recovery.

Ramberg had initially been placed on life support following the incident.

The next morning Black was arrested and charged following a four-hour standoff with police.