BPD sergeant still hospitalized after being dragged by car last month

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police sergeant who was dragged two blocks last month by an alleged getaway driver is still hospitalized, but on the mend.

According to Mike Mancuso, President of the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, Kenneth Ramberg is currently receiving physical therapy at University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

"His prognosis is good but he has a long road of recovery ahead," Mancuso posted in a tweet.

On June 28, Ramberg pulled over a Mercedes sedan in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue.

The driver, Joseph Daniel Black, initially stopped and gave his license but refused to get out of the car when ordered to do so.

At the time, police said Black had a gun inside the car.

When Ramberg tried to physically remove Black, he hit the gas and took off with the sergeant still hanging onto the car door.

Black eventually sideswiped a parked car causing Ramberg to fall and suffer multiple broken bones and head trauma.

RELATED: Driver accused of dragging BPD sergeant arrested following standoff

Ramberg had initially been placed on life support following the incident.

The next morning Black was arrested and charged following a four-hour standoff with police.

He remains jailed without bond. A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for July 27.