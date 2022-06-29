Driver accused of dragging BPD sergeant arrested following standoff

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for injuring a sergeant Tuesday night.

Around 8pm, the sergeant reportedly pulled a car over in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue.

The driver initially stopped, but hit the gas as soon as the sergeant made it to the car.

Police say the sergeant ended up being dragged alongside the fleeing car for approximately two blocks.

The unnamed sergeant was on life support at Shock Trauma as of Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, the 27-year veteran's condition was upgraded to fair.

Earlier Wednesday morning, several police cars swarmed the 1600 block of Druid Hill Avenue for a barricade situation.

Four hours later police confirmed the arrest of 36-year-old Joseph Daniel Black, in relation to last night's hit and run involving the sergeant.

Police say Black has since confessed to the crime and has been arrested at least 19 times in the past, for charges including attempted murder. He was reportedly on probation when this latest incident occurred.

"When we talk about repeat violent offenders this is what we are referring to, Black has been arrested at least 19 times as an adult with little or no regard for consequences," said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

