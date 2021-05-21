Police release frantic 911 calls, officer body cam footage of Woodlawn triple murder and fire

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police on Friday released nearly 30 minutes of frantic 911 calls and officer body worn camera footage from a mass shooting and fire that left four people including the gunman dead in Woodlawn.

It happened May 8 around 6:40 a.m. in the 7500 block of Maury Road.

Police believe 56-year-old Everton Brown set his home on fire before shooting and killing three neighbors and injuring another.

Two of those victims are 41-year-old Ismael Quintanilla and 37-year-old Sara Alacote.

Brown allegedly forced his way into their home fatally shooting Quintanilla, and Alacote as she tried to escape.

When two neighbors including 24-year-old Sagar Ghimire emerged from their home, Brown shot them also. Ghimire later died.

As seen in the body worn camera footage, officer Irwin is first to arrive on scene when he encounters Brown armed with a gun in the parking lot.

911 tapes reveal the tragic chain of events through the eyes of frightened neighbors up until police arrive on scene.

The first 911 caller reported being "jarred out of bed" to the sound of gunshots and someone banging on a door several houses down.

She tells the dispatcher about "a man standing in the door posed with a weapon in his hand."

Seconds later the caller says "I hear somebody screaming now, a woman screaming."

The caller seems to be familiar with the gunman, telling the dispatcher "there is a house where the man has signs all over his house that the FBI is after me, and we've known for years that he has a mental health problem, and I think that is the house."

Shortly afterwards the same caller says, "sounds like he's just shooting up the block."

The video then transitions to a second 911 call reporting, "we just had a house blow up, and the house next to it is on fire."

"You said you heard gunfire and then a house exploded and it's on fire," the dispatcher asks.

"Yes yes!" the caller replies, "We've got a victim on the ground shot."

"There's a man out here shooting people," the caller says, "He's standing in front of his house while it's burning."

Seconds later the caller reports police have arrived, at which point the dispatcher instructs her to hang up and talk with them.

The caller panics saying, "I can't he's shooting at the police!"

Soon after the caller tells the dispatcher that police shot the suspect, and that he is down but still shooting.

"Oh god, they shot him," the caller says, "He's acting like he's down but he is still shooting."

This is when officer Irwin's body worn camera footage picks up showing an exchange of gunfire between he and Brown, who is standing by a truck with signs on it as the first caller described.

Officers Norton, Davis and Beckettssoon soon arrive and return fire at Brown, before disarming and handcuffing him and tending to the victims.

Brown died on his way to the hospital. Officers recovered a handgun, knife and several homemade explosive devices outside his home.

Police were familiar with Brown, as he reportedly had numerous encounters with multiple jurisdictions over a 30-year span, including three peace orders since 2008.

All four officers who discharged their weapon remain on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Police have not yet revealed a motive in the case.

Watch the entire video below, but be warned it is graphic.



