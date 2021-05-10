Recent college grad, husband and wife killed in shooting, possible arson Saturday

WOODLAWN, Md (WMAR) — A triple murder. A police-involved shooting. A devastating fire. A Baltimore County community is still reeling from the terror and chaos early Saturday morning as police continue investigating.

"Everything is gone."

Sunday afternoon, Sushil Chhetri searched through the rubble, what’s left of his Woodlawn home after police say his neighbor caused a fire that destroyed both townhouses.

"We are thinking about what should we do, what should I do for the future?" said Chhetri.

But the fire was just part of what played out on Maury road early Saturday morning.

"I think the intention was to lure everyone with a big sound, like when I saw the fire I thought everyone should be out and then he just started shooting everybody," said neighbor Abdul Hadi Syed.

Baltimore County Police said a neighbor shot and killed three people and injured another, before police made it on scene and found the suspect, 56-year-old Everton Brown, with a gun in the parking lot.

Officials said when Brown refused to follow orders to drop his gun, an officer shot him. Four officers in total fired at him until they were able to safely take him into custody. He later died. Syed said neighbors didn’t know him well, but knew enough to avoid him.

"I wouldn’t call him insane but he was a little off. Like you don’t want to see him in his eyes, basically you just cross the street when you saw him," said Syed.

Among the victims is Chhetri’s brother 24-year-old Sagar Ghimire. Originally from Nepal, he recently graduated from college in South Carolina and had just moved to Maryland last week to meet family.

"He already graduated and was looking for a job," said Chhetri.

41-year-old Ismael Quintanilla and 37-year-old Sara Alacote were also killed. Police said the suspect forced his way into their home. According to a GoFundMe started by family, they leave behind a 17-year-old son.

"I’m really sorry for those who lost their lives. They were really nice people," said Syed.

Officials say the fire was gas-fed and everything is still under investigation. They also found several homemade explosive devices in the suspects car.