Police looking for shooter in targeted Lansdowne attack on Sunday

TOWSON, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting in Lansdowne.

It happened just before 3pm in the 2400 block of Tionesta Road.

Police say the shooter approached the victim outside, striking him several times.

Although no motive has been uncovered, detectives believe the victim was targeted in the attack.

The shooting occurred a day after a woman was fatally wounded in Cockeysville and two people were injured during a double shooting in Randallstown.

Anyone with information about the incident or the individual responsible should call police at 410-307-2020, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

You could be eligible for a cash reward.