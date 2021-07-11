Watch
Woman found shot in Baltimore County early Saturday identified

Dave Detling
Investigation surrounding two women killed continues
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 11, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police have identified a woman who was found lying in the street early Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sorely Road and Old Providence Way just after 1 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound she was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 21-year-old Lyric Brown.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

