Randallstown shooting leaves man and woman injured

RANDALLSTOWN — A man and woman are recovering after being shot Saturday night shortly after 9 o’clock.

The victims were exiting their vehicle, in the 3600 block of Laguna Ct., when the incident occurred.

One victim was grazed by a bullet; the other person was struck. Both victim’s injuries were to the lower body; neither injury appears life-threatening.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this case. They are asking anyone who might have been in the area and observed anything suspicious to call 410-307-2020.

Members of the public can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland [metrocrimestoppers.org], an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, which offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.