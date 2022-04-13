Watch
Police: Body found along I-95 likely parent of young child killed in Baltimore rowhome fire last week

WMAR Staff
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 13, 2022
BALTIMORE, Md. — Police say the body of a person who was found dead along I-95 on Tuesday is believed to be the biological parent of a young child who was found dead following a Southwest Baltimore rowhome fire.

A construction worker call police saying they found a body along Interstate 95 near the Harford/Cecil County line around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Child found dead after fire at Southwest Baltimore rowhome

On Wednesday, police said they have information to support that the body found "is likely a biological parent of the child killed in a fire last week on Vancouver Road."

MORE: Baltimore Medical Examiner rules homicide for child found dead in Friday evening house fire

On April 8, firefighters recovered the body of a young child, believed to be around 3 or 4 years old, inside a rowhome after a fire in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road.

RELATED: Maryland State Police find body on I-95 Tuesday morning

Officials said the child was located after extinguishing a mattress fire.

The child's death is being investigated as a homicide.

