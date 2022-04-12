Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland State Police find body on I-95 Tuesday morning

State police seek driver who fired at another motorist on I-95
Jeff Hager
State police seek driver who fired at another motorist on I-95
Posted at 7:17 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 20:00:24-04

BALTIMORE — Around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police received a call from a construction worker alerting them that there was a body near the road on Interstate 95 near the Harford County/ Cecil County line.

The person was pronounced deceased on the scene. Officials also couldn't provide a positive ID.

Autopsy will determine cause of death as well.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division were also on the scene looking for evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019