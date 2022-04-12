Maryland State Police find body on I-95 Tuesday morning

BALTIMORE — Around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police received a call from a construction worker alerting them that there was a body near the road on Interstate 95 near the Harford County/ Cecil County line.

The person was pronounced deceased on the scene. Officials also couldn't provide a positive ID.

Autopsy will determine cause of death as well.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division were also on the scene looking for evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.

