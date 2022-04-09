Child found dead after fire at Southwest Baltimore rowhome

BALTIMORE — A child was found dead after a fire at a rowhome in Southwest Baltimore Friday evening.

Officials with Baltimore City said the child was around 3 or 4 years old.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road. While investigating, firefighters found the child who was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, as in the death of the child.

Union says arson investigators have been requested.

