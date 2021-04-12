Watch
Police arrest two suspects in Saturday night shooting of 26-year-old woman in Windsor Mill

Jeff Hager
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 12, 2021
WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting of a 26-year-old woman Saturday night in Windsor Mill.

Melvin Deandre Turnipseed, 18, and 20-year-old Deandre James Turnipseed, both of the unit block of Bush Mill Cour have been charged with attempted first-degree murder and robbery.

Baltimore County Police say the victim was robbed and shot after she had arranged to meet the suspects in the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue.

It's unclear what the meeting was supposed to be about.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Both suspects are awaiting a bail review.

