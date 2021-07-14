Police: Arrest made in murder case of Michelle Cummings, mother of Naval Academy freshman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police say they've made an arrest in the June 29 murder of a Texas mother who was in town dropping her son off at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Michelle Jordan Cummings, 57, was sitting on an outdoor patio at the Graduate Hotel when she was fatally struck by a stray bullet.

Although a motive was never revealed, investigators believe the shots were fired one street over at two people sitting inside a car behind the hotel.

A $57,000 cash reward had been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Police Chief Edward Jackson and federal authorities are expected to announce more details on the arrest Wednesday at 1pm.

