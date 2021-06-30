Naval Academy freshman to join classmates for induction ceremony, despite mother's horrific murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Federal Authorities have gotten involved in the search of a shooter wanted for killing a Texas mother who was in town dropping her son off at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Police say 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings was staying at the Graduate Hotel, sitting on an outdoor patio, when she was fatally struck by a stray bullet.

“An evening that was supposed to be a celebration for the Cummings family turned tragic in a matter of moments," said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. “This senseless act of violence will not be tolerated in Annapolis.”

Investigators believe the shots were fired one street over at two people sitting inside a car behind the hotel.

Police say they interviewed the two intended targets and recovered video evidence, but weren't ready to comment on a potential motive.

Despite his mother's horrific murder, WMAR-2 News is told that Trey Cummings plans to still join the rest of his freshman class of 2025 for Wednesday's induction ceremony, which kicks off their six weeks of basic training.

"I couldn’t be prouder of that young man and when I say that I speak for all the leadership we are so proud of him," said Lt. Col. Todd McCarthy, Officer in Charge of Plebe Summer." And of course our prayers and condolences go out to the family, it’s an unthinkable tragedy."

The ATF, FBI, and Metro Crime Stoppers have teamed up to offer a combined $22,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who pulled the trigger.