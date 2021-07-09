Reward increased to find the murder suspect of Michelle Cummings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department announced on Friday that there's more reward money for information leading to the arrest of those responsible with killing a Texas mother in town for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.

The reward has been increased to $57,000.

“Someone knows something,” said Chief Ed Jackson. “We must bring peace and closure to the Cummings family, the USNA family and the Annapolis community. This additional monetary incentive will hopefully make someone do the right thing and come forward.”

Police say 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings was staying at the Graduate Hotel, sitting on an outdoor patio, when she was fatally struck by a stray bullet.