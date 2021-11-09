Police: 18-year-old arrested after attempted west side ATM theft

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police arrested an 18-year-old man Sunday morning in connection with an attempted ATM theft on the city's west side.

Investigators said officers responded to a burglary at Aden Deli and Grocery in the 2300 block of Orem Avenue around 6:09 a.m. A van was used to smash through the front window in an attempt take the machine.

"It’s sad because he’s a good guy to the community," said a customer who didn't want to be identified. "A lot of people use this store. It's sad what these young kids are doing to the community."

Police said the suspect was arrested and charged with commercial burglary and other related offenses. Police first said the suspect was 17. On Monday evening, police identified the suspect as Said Hamza, 18.

Investigators have not said whether Hamza acted alone, had help or if this case is related to the other city ATM thefts.

Monday afternoon, crews were on scene repairing the damage from the weekend.

This weekend's attempted theft of an ATM is the latest in a string of robberies in both Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Last week, thieves targeted a Walgreens store on York Avenue. In Cockeysville, thieves managed to pull an ATM out of a bank a couple of weeks ago.

Tony Carter who plays Lotto at Aden's Deli and grocery says the thefts are getting out of control.

"I heard it was a lot of people doing this around the area Baltimore and it’s just crazy that it happened here," he said.

"Spend the money to put up barriers if you’re going to have an ATM in there because," said one customer. "Believe me, eventually they are coming. They're kids so eventually, they're coming."

Meantime people are still coming down to shop and support the corner store.

"This is our community," said one man. "You got to support the businesses."

As for cases in Baltimore County, police have dedicated specialized resources to patrol units and are performing security checks on businesses.

Baltimore City police now have a detective in each district to coordinate response and share intel on ATM thefts and attempted thefts.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the local FBI office. While it only handles bank ATM thefts, a spokesperson said they have resources on standby should the city and county need them.