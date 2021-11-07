Watch
17-year-old arrested after attempted ATM burglary in Baltimore City

Manny Locke
ATTEMPTED ATM BURGLARY
Posted at 3:07 PM, Nov 07, 2021
BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old has been arrested after police say the teen attempted to steal an ATM from a business located in the 2300 block of Orem Avenue.

Police say at around 6 a.m. Sunday, a van smashed through the front window of the business and they attempted to remove the ATM.

The teen was arrested and charged with commercial burglary and other related offenses.

This is just the latest ATM related incident. there have been numerous ATM thefts across the Baltimore area this past week.

