Baltimore City Police are at the Walgreens on the 6300 block of York Road.

The front of the building suffered major damage overnight Thursday.

Police have not given full details, but WMAR-2 News teams see tire tracks outside the building.

There have been a rash of ATM thefts in Baltimore City and County over the past several weeks. No word yet if this is connected, but this Walgreens does have an ATM.

