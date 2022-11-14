People gathered to honor stabbing victim Jerry Lewis, who was horrifically killed at a laundromat.

OWINGS MILLS — A horrific stabbing in Owings Mills left one person dead and dozens of people traumatized. On Sunday, a candlelight vigil was held for the victim, 39-year-old Jerry Lewis.

People say Jerry Lewis was a gentle giant who always lent a helping hand, but his loved ones say sadly, the 39-year-old's kindness led him to his death.

On November 7, 2022, Lewis was volunteering at the 24-Hour Coin Laundromat in Owings Mills. He was helping a female customer when a man walked up to the woman and began harassing her.

Witnesses say the laundromat volunteer jumped to her defense and told the man to get away, but moments later the man returned with two knives and stabbed the Lewis to death.

"I saw it like less than two minutes he stabbed this man like 10-15 times," said Ranjie Bryan, witness.

Many people are still in shock that Lewis lost his life in such a barbaric way, but his loved ones are making sure his death wasn't in vain.

On Sunday, people traveled near and far to honor the life of Jerry Lewis.

"Jerry was a great guy. We will all miss him. I know he's in a better place," said Edward Washington.

Tammy, who is the manager of the laundromat where Lewis died, says he was her friend of many years. As she watched his life being taken right in front of her, she tried to fight, but she said it didn't help. All she could do was pray.

"The angels protected me. It was a terrible thing, but I could feel Jerry wanted me to step back. He was a protector," said Tammy, Jerry's friend.

Police arrested Julian Funderburk for the first-degree murder of Lewis. Detectives say that during an interview, his reasoning for the murder was that he felt disrespected.

After hearing this and experiencing such a horrific incident, Lewis' loved ones are encouraging people to look out for one another and promote more love.

