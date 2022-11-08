Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police make arrest in deadly stabbing at Owings Mills Laundromat

Fatal stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat
WMAR
Fatal stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat<br/>
Fatal stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat
Posted at 10:22 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 10:30:15-05

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Police have made an arrest in the deadly stabbing that took place Monday afternoon at the Owings Mills Laundromat.

Julian Funderburk, 29, faces first degree murder charges for the death of 39-year-old Jerry Lewis.

Witnesses told WMAR-2 News that Lewis was known to volunteer at the laundromat, which is located on Reisterstown Road just north of Owings Mills Boulevard.

Prior to the fatal encounter, Lewis was reportedly helping a female customer.

RELATED: Deadly stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat on Reisterstown Road

At some point, Funderburk began bothering the woman.

That's when witnesses say Lewis stepped in to defend her, telling Funderburk to leave.

Later, Funderburk came back with two knives and allegedly stabbed Lewis to death.

He's currently being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices