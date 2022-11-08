Police make arrest in deadly stabbing at Owings Mills Laundromat

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Police have made an arrest in the deadly stabbing that took place Monday afternoon at the Owings Mills Laundromat.

Julian Funderburk, 29, faces first degree murder charges for the death of 39-year-old Jerry Lewis.

Witnesses told WMAR-2 News that Lewis was known to volunteer at the laundromat, which is located on Reisterstown Road just north of Owings Mills Boulevard.

Prior to the fatal encounter, Lewis was reportedly helping a female customer.

At some point, Funderburk began bothering the woman.

That's when witnesses say Lewis stepped in to defend her, telling Funderburk to leave.

Later, Funderburk came back with two knives and allegedly stabbed Lewis to death.

He's currently being held without bail.