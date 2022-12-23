Organizations prepare to assist vulnerable populations during extreme cold weather

BALTIMORE — It’s officially winter and we’re expecting some below freezing temperatures this weekend. WMAR-2 News spoke with an organization to find out how they are preparing to assist the vulnerable populations of Baltimore.

It's a collaborative effort between different agencies that involve donations and meeting people where they are.

Baltimore declared a Code Blue Alert Thursday afternoon. It essentially warns residents of dangerous cold weather approaching and allows shelters to urgently prepare resources for those who may be experiencing homelessness.

Erica Alston Buck, who is the Chief Development Officer at Treyway Multi-Treatment Services, which is a housing program for young people, says phones have been ringing off the hook.

"Surprisingly, the most vulnerable population for us right now are people 18- 30. Our phones have been ringing with young people that have nowhere to go, and over the past 24 hours, the numbers have increased tremendously, said Buck.

The preparation takes a village. Buck says multiple people have donated and collaborated with her to feed and house vulnerable groups.

"It really really takes a village. I put out a social media call that we are in need of blankets, and one person alone bought 30. There was a collaboration with the Franciscan Center, there were some local chefs who came in town to prepare hot meals, and they made certain that we had enough for everyone," said Buck.

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, currently, the state office of the chief medical examiner confirmed five cold-related deaths in the city, and with wind chills expected to fall below zero this weekend, it's crucial people seek shelter, and for others to help if you can.

"Everyone to ramp up their ability to be a good neighbor, check on seniors, check on vulnerable adults, if you see young people, they just want to be respected, they need help," said Buck.

To find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

During the winter season, there are several services available to eligible residents to assist with energy expenses.

For more information on energy assistance, residents can call 410-396-5555 or click here.

They also recommend these bullet points for optimal safety: