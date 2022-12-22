Health Commissioner issues first Code Blue of the season in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly Friday morning, and Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Baltimore City.

It's expected to be from Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. This will also be the first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for Baltimore City this season.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Friday morning through Monday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Dzirasa. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

These alerts are issued when temperatures including wind chills are expected to be 13 degrees or below, or when other conditions present a severe threat to life.

Last winter, the City experienced 19 Code Blue Extreme Cold days and the state Medical Examiner's office recorded 19 cold-related deaths.

During this time, City agencies work together to:



Distribute meals to at-risk senior citizens

Provide home weatherization services

Help individuals apply for energy assistance

Provide additional cold weather education and outreach efforts

Here are some cold weather tips for staying warm during this time:

