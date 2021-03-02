Menu

One injured in Libertytown house explosion Monday night

WMAR FILE
<p>File Photo: A generic photo of the back of a fire truck. (WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 10:04 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 22:05:02-05

LIBERTYTOWN, Md. — Frederick County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a house explosion in Libertytown that injured a man Monday night.

According to officials, the explosion took place in the 10500 block of Old Annapolis Road. Upon arrival, a man was located in the front yard with significant burn injuries.

All other occupants in the home were able to evacuate prior to the explosion.

There were no firefighter injuries and 10 occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

