Officer out of surgery, stable after being shot Friday afternoon

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot in East Baltimore Friday afternoon.

He and several offices were responding to a behavioral health crisis around noon those shots were fired.

“A struggle ensued as he tried to take him into custody. During the struggle he was able to get to a weapon that he had on his persons and shot one of our officers in the leg,” shared BPD deputy Commissioner Richard Worley Jr.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers surrounded a home on East Chase Street where authorities say a suspect was in that house where he didn’t belong.

“I called the neighbor and she said that the young man went off. He wanted to kill his mother. He was trying to shoot his mother,” shared Rose Early.

She was closing when it all went down says the incident was the culmination of many before, going on behind closed doors.

“His mom said he tore up the house and she had two big screen tv’s he messed them up, stuff like that. That was something they handled inside,” she told WMAR2 News.

Police say a family member called them just after noon and showed them a valid protective order.

Neighbors tell us the protective order was because the 19 year old’s mom feared for her life..

“I feel so sorry for her cause I’m sure, she knows details but she’s been going through this for a while,” added Early.

When officers got inside to make an arrest they say he attempted to get away and pulled out a gun —shooting the officer in his thigh.

Police say a second officer still in field training at the time was able to tend to his injures and transport him to the hospital and the suspect was taken into custody without any shots being fired from BPD.

police provide update on officer shot

“Another example of officer doing a fabulous job in a very dangerous situation with an individual with a weapon,” Worley told reporters.

But the concern looming for neighbors is ‘how and why the suspect had a gun in the first place when it’s apparent he’d been battling mental health issues.

Guns what are you going to do about guns? Any and everybody got guns. It’s sad it’s really sad. But what can you do about it cause people can just get them too easily,” said Early.

So far the Suspect hasn’t been identified and right now , undergoing psychiatric evaluation. No word yet on if the shooter will be charged…

As for the officer, he’s out of surgery recovering in stable condition.

