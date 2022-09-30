Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police officer shot Friday afternoon while investigating mental health crisis

Outside Johns Hopkins hospital several police cruisers are lined up after a Baltimore City Police officer was shot and brought here.
Brittney Verner, WMAR-2 News
Outside Johns Hopkins hospital several police cruisers are lined up after a Baltimore City Police officer was shot and brought here.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 14:00:57-04

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer was shot Friday afternoon in the east side of the city.

The incident took place around a home in the 1100 block of E. Chase Street.

Police have since told WMAR-2 News reporter Kendall Green that the officer was shot in the leg while investigating a mental health crisis.

The alleged shooter has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the officer has been taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital. No word yet on their condition.

We have crews on scene and will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019