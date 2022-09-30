Baltimore Police officer shot Friday afternoon while investigating mental health crisis

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer was shot Friday afternoon in the east side of the city.

The incident took place around a home in the 1100 block of E. Chase Street.

#BREAKING: Baltimore Police on scene responding to an officer shot in East Baltimore near 1100 Chase Street. Condition unknown at the moment @wmar2news pic.twitter.com/PGBtjpxeD9 — Kendall Green (@KNDLGRNTV) September 30, 2022

Police have since told WMAR-2 News reporter Kendall Green that the officer was shot in the leg while investigating a mental health crisis.

The alleged shooter has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the officer has been taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital. No word yet on their condition.

Outside Johns Hopkins hospital several police cruisers are lined up after a Baltimore City Police officer was shot and brought here.



Watch @WMAR2News to find out the latest details. pic.twitter.com/BuVe0IhRje — Brittney Verner (@BrittneyVerner) September 30, 2022

