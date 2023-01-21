Officer Keona Holley's life and legacy honored with vigil in Curtis Bay

BALTIMORE — A daughter, a mother, friend and protector died in the line of duty and Friday her life and legacy were remembered at a vigil on Pennington Avenue, close to where the crime happened.

It's been a little over a year since Baltimore City Police officer Keona Holley was shot while working overtime in the Southern District.

Heads were bowed in prayer for Holley, an officer who was with BPD for two years before her life was taken.

"My sister was one person, but for the time she served this community she touched so many,” said Lawanda Sykes, Holley's sister.

In December 2021, Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue around 1:30 in the morning, when she was ambushed and shot.

She was in the hospital for a week before passing away.

Officers, the mayor and police commissioner gathered with Holley’s loved ones where the memory of her was cherished.

"This is your family, members from our department, from all across the department, from all ranks within the department all saying we will never forget making good on a promise and making sure you know you will always be our family,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

She is gone but not forgotten.

"We will not let anyone try to tarnish or forget her great legacy,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Police arrested two men who are now charged for her murder.

Holley's sister is sending this message, “What I can say to the young people of Baltimore, you have to wake up and realize that everything that happens to you does not deserve a response.”

Last year, Pennington Avenue was renamed as Officer Keona Holley Way in her remembrance.

The vigil was originally scheduled to take place back in December on the anniversary of her death but was rescheduled due to weather.