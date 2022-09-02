Off-campus fatal shooting draws more security

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 19-year-old security guard, Julian Fruh, died from a gunshot wound to the head at the Marble Hall Garden apartment complex, and in addition to his life, Morgan State University students in the off campus apartment complex have lost their sense of security.

Students, like Gabriela Hiciano.

“I heard the shots,” said Hiciano, “I was a little bit surprised, and concerned at the same time, and they sent an email about what happened.”

Making good on a pledge following the murder, the university has dispatched additional police officers to the complex who have teamed with private security personnel to help insure the students’ safety.

“It’s kind of like a scary thing, because it just happened right outside of my housing,” said Jaylun Jackson, “Yes, I feel like it’s better that they have more police officers out here.”

Students we spoke with from the complex say the fatal shooting has confirmed some of their parents’ fears over sending them here.

Hiciano says she’s heard from her family in Puerta Rico, along with her teammates from the university women’s volleyball team.

“Oh, yes. Immediately, they heard the news. They sent me message, my teammates, ‘Are you alright and are you okay?’” said Hiciano, “That was one of my first concerns when I got here about the security of the place.”

The same may be said for Jackson, but while Hiciano has been on campus for two years now, Jackson of Prince George’s County has only been here for about a week.

“They were a little nervous about coming to Baltimore, but they also graduated from Morgan State so I just like followed behind them,” said Jackson.

“So what have they said? Stay in your house after dark?” we asked.

“Basically,” he replied.