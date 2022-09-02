19-year-old killed near Morgan State ID'd as private security guard

BALTIMORE — A private security guard contracted by Morgan State University was identified as the 19-year-old who was shot and killed Wednesday night at an apartment complex near campus.

The security guard was employed by Allied Universal, which is hired as supplement, private security at Morgan State, a Morgan State spokesperson confirmed.

“Everyone at Allied Universal is saddened and absolutely devastated to learn a valued member of our team lost his life last night after being shot. Local Allied Universal leadership has reached out to the victim’s family to offer our condolences and financial support. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we respectfully request any other inquiries be directed to the Baltimore Police Department," Allied Universal said in a statement.

The 19-year-old was shot around 9:30 p.m at the Marble Hall Garden Apartment Complex near Morgan State University.

Police said the male was shot in the head and later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“I heard four to five shots were fired and I was told to stay inside by my RA,” student Caleb Howard said. “At first, I didn’t know what it was. I got an email from school and message from my RA. They told us to stay inside and then they gave us the all clear.”

The University will also be adding increased police patrols as a result of this incident.

Police have not identified the victim.

No other information has been provided.