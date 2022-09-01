Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

19-year-old killed in shooting near Morgan State University

Police respond to deadly shooting near Morgan State
morgan.jpg
Police lights
Posted at 10:45 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 23:33:14-04

BALTIMORE — A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex near Morgan State University.

Police said the male was shot in the head and later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road in Northeast Baltimore.

“I heard four to five shots were fired and I was told to stay inside by my RA,” student Caleb Howard said. “At first, I didn’t know what it was. I got an email from school and message from my RA. They told us to stay inside and then they gave us the all clear.”

No other information was provided.

This is the 240th murder investigation for Baltimore Police Department in 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019