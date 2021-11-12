Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Non-profit medical center expands in northwest Baltimore

items.[0].videoTitle
New resources are available for those fighting drug addiction, who need mental health assistance, or just need help with everyday injuries or illnesses.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 17:37:53-05

NORTHWEST BALTIMORE — New resources are available for those fighting drug addiction, who need mental health assistance, or just need help with everyday injuries or illnesses.

It's all at the Tuerk House on Ashburton Street in west Baltimore.

The non-profit has been serving the city for over 50 years.

Friday, they added to their services.

They opened a center for behavioral health and urgent care, as well as an expansion for their drug rehab center.

The additions also let the center offer COVID-19 tests for those in need in the city.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019