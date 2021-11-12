Non-profit medical center expands in northwest Baltimore

NORTHWEST BALTIMORE — New resources are available for those fighting drug addiction, who need mental health assistance, or just need help with everyday injuries or illnesses.

It's all at the Tuerk House on Ashburton Street in west Baltimore.

The non-profit has been serving the city for over 50 years.

Friday, they added to their services.

They opened a center for behavioral health and urgent care, as well as an expansion for their drug rehab center.

The additions also let the center offer COVID-19 tests for those in need in the city.