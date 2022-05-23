No updates in murder of Crofton McDonald's employee at drive-thru window

CROFTON, Md. — More than a week after a McDonald's employee was gunned down at the drive-thru window in Crofton, there is no information about the circumstances of the murder.

Family and friends were shocked by the shooting of Britrain "Train" Gray, 23, while working the overnight shift on Friday, May 13, at the McDonald's on Crain Highway in Anne Arundel County.

This morning, Anne Arundel County police said there are no updates on what prompted the shooting, and no suspects.

Police think Train was targeted, but family told WMAR reporter Nordea Lewis that he was not the type to engage in criminal activity and the murder makes no sense.

"He was taken away due to a senseless act of violence," wrote his friend Kami Bennett on a GoFundMe page that has so far raised more than $14,000 for Train's funeral.

His loved ones were also upset at the time because, they said, McDonald's called in more employees to get the restaurant back up and running for lunch. A professional cleaning company was seen at the drive-thru window, where bullet holes were visible, later that morning.

Bennett told WMAR:

It really made us feel like they did not care about what had happened. Also, that's very traumatizing for all of the employees as well. They should have never asked for the employees to do that, in my opinion.

McDonald's did put out a statement expressing condolences.