Loved ones speak out about about victim who was shot and killed at McDonald's drive-thru

GAMBRILLS — Family and friends are mourning the loss of 23-year-old Britrain Gray, who was shot and killed Friday morning at a Mcdonalds drive thru.

His loved ones are both saddened and outraged that devastated his life ended abruptly and violently.

Britrain or Train as he was known to his loved ones, was working the overnight shift at Mcdonalds, when the shooter walked up to the drive-thru then shot and killed him.

It happened in Gambrills on the 1100 block of Crain highway. Police think tray was targeted, but they didn't say why. However, the twenty-three year olds friends and family say there's no way he could have been targeted, they say train was not the type to engage in criminal activity.

His loved ones are also upset by the way the Mcdonalds handled his death. According to them, hours after Train died on his shift, Mcdonalds called in more employees to get things back up and running just in time for lunch.

"It really made us feel like they did not care about what had happened. Also, that's very traumatizing for all of the employees as well. They should have never asked for the employees to do that, in my opinion," said Kami Bennett, a friend of Train.

WMAR 2 News went to the Mcdonalds to get a statement from them regarding what the family said about the restaurant returning back to business hours after train’s death, but they declined to comment.

However, a spokesman from the establishment did write the following:

“we are saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague. Our thoughts are with the employee’s loved ones. We are in the process of offering our employees counseling and working with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.

Train's family says they still want answers and hope people will help.

"Shocking is not a strong enough word to say what happened, especially since there's been a few times recently, where we've had tragedies like this. If anyone knows anything about this incident please come forward," said Charles Blackeney, Train's brother.

"He was just a bright ball of sunshine. He knew everyone around the community, and he always making people laugh. He was just a great person," said Bennett.

Police are still searching for a suspect. But train's family is calling on the community for support.

They have created a gofundme and would like people to help put Train to rest.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-funds-for-train-gray?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer