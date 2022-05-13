Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating murder of drive-thru worker at McDonald's in Gambrills

Police investigating employee's murder at McDonalds in Crofton
Jeff Hager, WMAR-2 News
Police investigating employee's murder at McDonalds in Crofton
Posted at 3:20 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 15:20:31-04

GAMBRILLS, Md. — An investigation is underway after a 23-year-old drive-thru employee was shot to death at a McDonald's in Gambrills.

It happened overnight Friday at the restaurant located in the 1100 block of Crain Highway.

“We are saddened by the senseless and tragic loss of our friend and colleague," said a McDonald's spokesman Steve Kramer. "Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. We are in the process of offering our employees counseling and another support they may need and working with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”

Anne Arundel County Police identified the victim as Britrain Gray. Investigators believe he was targeted, but didn't say why.

The shooter reportedly approached the drive-thru on-foot when they fired at Gray. Police are sill in search of the suspect.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019