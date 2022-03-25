Protest held for 18-year-old shot, killed by Baltimore Police officer

BALTIMORE — People are marching in Baltimore Friday afternoon to protest the death of 18-year-old Donnell Rochester, who was fatally shot by a Baltimore Police Officer on February 19.

A "Justice for Donnell Rochester" rally started on E. Cold Spring Lane and continued to City Hall, according to a flier.

At City Hall, protesters were calling for Baltimore City leaders to come out and address the crowd.

"We just want answers," a speaker said. "Let us talk to you. We just want a conversation."

Demonstrators were shouting and carrying signs.

"Arrest the cop or resign," a chant said.

"Arrest the cop that murdered Donnell," another chant stated

"No justice, no peace," was another.

Another protester delivered a message to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

"Mayor Scott, we have a problem," a protester said. "We are coming to you as black individuals, asking to live and breathe. We not going to go home until we get justice."

Rochester was shot by police officers after allegedly attempting to run over an officer with a car, police said.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officers were assigned to that area to investigate a string of armed robberies and carjackings in that district.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on February, license plate readers alerted officers to a person who had a warrant open for a robbery.

Harrison said the officers followed the car until it stopped in the 1800 block of Chilton Street. They approached the car on foot.

The suspect got out of the car and started running but then got back in the car. Police say he drove the car toward an officer hitting him. That officer shot at the car and an officer running next to the car also shot into the car.

The suspect got out of the car and surrendered but had been shot. The officers rendered aid and the suspect was take to the hospital where he died.

A week later, Baltimore Police released body camera footage of the deadly shooting.

The footage was 45 minutes long and showed the moments leading up to when officers shot and killed Rochester.