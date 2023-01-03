Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nick Mosby files 26-page memo to dispute Ethics Board violations

Baltimore State of the City
Julio Cortez/AP
Nick Mosby, the president of the Baltimore City Council, speaks prior to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's State of the City address, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore State of the City
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 17:12:31-05

BALTIMORE — City Council President Nick Mosby and his lawyer Robert Fulton Dashiell have filed a 26-page memorandum in support of petition for judicial review.

This comes after Mosby was found by the Ethics Board to have violated Ethics Laws.

The board ruled that Mosby solicited money from contractors who do business with the City, for a legal defense fund established for he and his wife, City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The Mosby 2021 Trust as it was called, was initially created by an unidentified person allegedly known to Mosby, under the guise of a political organization that filed for tax-exempt status with the IRS.

When asked by the board, Mosby reportedly denied having any involvement in the trust and claimed to have no knowledge of solicitation efforts even though he was listed as a beneficiary.

RELATED: Ethics Board finds City Council President Nick Mosby violated law by accepting donations for personal legal defense

In the memo, he argues that The Mosby Trust is not a "business entity," and that term contains vague sub-definitions of "engaged in business" and "organized activity."

SEE MORE: Nick Mosby challenges recent violations found by Ethics Board

According to the memo, the Trust isn't engaged in business and it says that Section 2-4 is vague and ambiguous.

It states that terms like "organized activity" and "business entity" aren't clearly defined, and that they are only partially defined.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices