Nick Mosby files 26-page memo to dispute Ethics Board violations

BALTIMORE — City Council President Nick Mosby and his lawyer Robert Fulton Dashiell have filed a 26-page memorandum in support of petition for judicial review.

This comes after Mosby was found by the Ethics Board to have violated Ethics Laws.

The board ruled that Mosby solicited money from contractors who do business with the City, for a legal defense fund established for he and his wife, City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The Mosby 2021 Trust as it was called, was initially created by an unidentified person allegedly known to Mosby, under the guise of a political organization that filed for tax-exempt status with the IRS.

When asked by the board, Mosby reportedly denied having any involvement in the trust and claimed to have no knowledge of solicitation efforts even though he was listed as a beneficiary.

In the memo, he argues that The Mosby Trust is not a "business entity," and that term contains vague sub-definitions of "engaged in business" and "organized activity."

According to the memo, the Trust isn't engaged in business and it says that Section 2-4 is vague and ambiguous.

It states that terms like "organized activity" and "business entity" aren't clearly defined, and that they are only partially defined.