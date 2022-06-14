Nick Mosby challenges recent violations found by Ethics Board

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is challenging a recent investigation by an Ethics Board, that found him in violation of multiple city ethics ordinances.

The board last month ruled that Mosby solicited money from contractors who do business with the City, for a legal defense fund established for he and his wife, City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Marilyn Mosby is currently fighting federal perjury charges related to the purchase of two vacation homes in Florida.

Nick Mosby has not been charged with any crime.

The board ordered Mosby to stop accepting payments.

Following the board's findings, six city council members sent a letter, calling on Mosby to halt such fundraising activities and to provide a list legal defense fund donors.

Mosby said he would comply with the order, but according to online court records he filed an appeal on Friday.

He told the Baltimore Sun that he has complied with parts of the order... and is appealing other things on the list.

The website for he and his wife's legal defense fund remains offline.