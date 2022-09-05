NFL's first ever virtual reality game

BALTIMORE, Md — Those who have dreamed of being a quarterback in the NFL now have the chance to make that dream come true. No experience needed. In fact, you don’t even have to leave your house.

The NFL has teamed up with the sports technology company -Status Pro- to create their first ever fully licensed virtual reality game. The game is called “NFL Pro Era” and it gives fans a chance to play the game through the eyes of their favorite quarterback. Baltimore’s own quarterback- Lamar Jackson- will be the first cover athlete for the historic game.

The official trailer shows a fan transform into Lamar Jackson to emphasize the fact that the gamer is now the player. The view then goes immediately to the view of the quarterback on the field where you see your teammates, the ball, and your hands. The trailer shows how you can scroll through plays to choose the best one to help your team win the game. Status Pro also tweeted out a promo video with Jackson that shows what it looks like getting tackled in the game. The game will be available September 15th on all VR systems including the Play Station VR.