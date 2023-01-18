New stamp to honor former Maryland Congressman

BALTIMORE, Md — We could soon see a new stamp circulating that will honor a former Maryland Congressman.

Current Congressman Kweisi Mfume has proposed there be a stamp honoring the late legendary Maryland Congressman, Elijah Cummings.

Mfume currently represents the same district Cummings represented and says his goal for the stamp is to not only honor the former Congressman, but to also keep his legacy alive and be a constant reminder of his work.

Now that there’s been a proposal, the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee will review it at their next quarterly meeting. If approved, the stamp could start circulating as soon as 2026.