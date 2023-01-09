New phone policies for ship pilots in Maryland following Ever Forward grounding

BALTIMORE — Fallout continues after an investigative report revealed the pilot of the Ever Forward ship had been using his phone leading up to its month-long grounding on the Chesapeake Bay.

On Friday the Board of Pilots of the Maryland Department of Labor unanimously approved a policy change limiting the use of cellular devices while operating a vessel in the state.

The new policy specifically states that ship captains should use a phone to text or email only for navigational, operational, maritime safety, national security, or other professional purposes.

RELATED: Maryland suspends license of ship captain who grounded Ever Forward on the Chesapeake

Also the board mandated all general forms of communication be kept to a minimum in quantity and duration when navigating a ship.

The Ever Forward pilot has since had his license suspended in Maryland, while the ship's owner was fined more than $675,000.