Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New phone policies for ship pilots in Maryland following Ever Forward grounding

Ever Forward aground in Chesapeake
Julio Cortez/AP
The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ever Forward aground in Chesapeake
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 10:09:22-05

BALTIMORE — Fallout continues after an investigative report revealed the pilot of the Ever Forward ship had been using his phone leading up to its month-long grounding on the Chesapeake Bay.

On Friday the Board of Pilots of the Maryland Department of Labor unanimously approved a policy change limiting the use of cellular devices while operating a vessel in the state.

The new policy specifically states that ship captains should use a phone to text or email only for navigational, operational, maritime safety, national security, or other professional purposes.

RELATED: Maryland suspends license of ship captain who grounded Ever Forward on the Chesapeake

Also the board mandated all general forms of communication be kept to a minimum in quantity and duration when navigating a ship.

The Ever Forward pilot has since had his license suspended in Maryland, while the ship's owner was fined more than $675,000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices