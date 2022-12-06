Maryland suspends license of ship captain who grounded Ever Forward on the Chesapeake

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has suspended the license of a ship captain who grounded the Ever Forward earlier this year on the Chesapeake Bay.

“After thorough review of evidence and expert analysis in the investigation of the March 13, 2022 grounding of the MV Ever Forward, the Maryland Board of Pilots, in a unanimous decision, voted to summarily suspend the operating license of Captain Steven Germac on October 20, 2022, and formally notified Captain Germac by letter dated October 21, 2022,” the Maryland Department of Labor said in a Tuesday press release.

The 1,095-foot container ship was stuck for 35 days after several failed attempts to free it. Crews worked hours upon hours digging the vessel out of the mud. Then they were tasked with removing hundreds of containers from the ship to get it back afloat.

Germac will have the opportunity request a follow-up hearing, challenging the board’s decision to suspend his license.

According to the State Department of Labor, Germac has not operated a commercial vessel since the Ever Forward was grounded.

The Ever Forward is owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., which also owns the Ever Given vessel that got stuck in the Suez Canal for a week last year, causing massive problems for global shipping.

Traffic was not severely impacted in the Ever Forward's case.

