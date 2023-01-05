Watch Now
Ever Forward owner to pay $676,000 for oyster bar restoration in Chesapeake Bay

Julio Cortez/AP
The container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast near Pasadena, Md., the night before, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jan 05, 2023
BALTIMORE — The owner of the huge cargo ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay last year is paying for some of the Chesapeake Bay's restoration efforts.

The Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to require the owner of the Ever Forward to pay $676,000 toward enhancing oyster bars.

The Board says this is meant to address the long-term effects from the ship's grounding and the efforts to refloat it.

RELATED: Maryland suspends license of ship captain who grounded Ever Forward on the Chesapeake

The ship was stuck in the mud 35 days before it was freed.

